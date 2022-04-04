Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,093 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 356.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

ROLL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of ROLL traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $194.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,954. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.34.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

