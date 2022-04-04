Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 12,092 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) by 264.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 158.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 194.4% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BBMC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.00. 70,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,494. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.47. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.69.

