Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,583 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.14 on Monday, reaching $260.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.