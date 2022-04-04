Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $6,401,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,358,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,808. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

