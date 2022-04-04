Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,279. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

