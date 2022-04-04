Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 896.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.34. 63,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,840. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.