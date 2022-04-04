Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $12.19 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.03. The company had a trading volume of 55,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day moving average of $216.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $434.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.