Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.35 on Monday, hitting $391.57. 5,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.33. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.77 and a 1-year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.