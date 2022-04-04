Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,760 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

UBER stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.80. 408,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,726,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

