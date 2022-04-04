Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,898,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

