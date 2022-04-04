Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 23.3% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 142,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,264,471. The company has a market cap of $139.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average of $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.23.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

