Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.53 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,838 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

NYSE COP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.96. The company had a trading volume of 115,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365,815. The company has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.14. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

