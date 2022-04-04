Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.46. 1,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.04, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.00. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

