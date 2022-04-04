Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 447,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.32. 99,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203,544. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.67.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

