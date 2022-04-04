Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 231.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,286 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.11% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 642,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

BBIN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.11. 3,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,540. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37.

