Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Linde by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,321. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

