Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 15,869 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 233.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,773.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

BATS:BBEU traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.46. 976,629 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.