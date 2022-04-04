Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,690 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,727,000 after acquiring an additional 183,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,037. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.50. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

