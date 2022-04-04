Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,565 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.83. 494,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,371,570. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $198.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

