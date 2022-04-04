Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.04. 27,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is 120.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

BCE Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.