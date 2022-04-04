Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 367,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,447,000 after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $361.85. 54,527,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,157,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $316.00 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.