Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,630. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $197.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.