Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in HubSpot by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.04.

Shares of HUBS traded up $18.45 on Monday, reaching $509.38. 3,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $481.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.81. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.88 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

