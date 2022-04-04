Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.33. 106,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,638,404. The company has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

