Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,522 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,203,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after buying an additional 190,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,008,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,649,000 after buying an additional 92,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

TDY traded up $6.22 on Monday, hitting $480.52. 1,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,705. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $391.28 and a fifty-two week high of $478.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

