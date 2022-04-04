Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,688 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

NYSE LNC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.01. 7,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,865. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $77.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.