Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,675 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,088,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,579,000 after purchasing an additional 196,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,169,000 after buying an additional 220,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $101.35. 14,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $100.73 and a one year high of $108.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

