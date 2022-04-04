Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 6,608 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $16,416,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 110.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 451,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after buying an additional 236,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,937,000 after purchasing an additional 190,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 17.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,763,000 after purchasing an additional 187,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,324. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

