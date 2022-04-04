Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $1.56 Million Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHO stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $53.50. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

