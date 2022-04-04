Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Hits $3.14 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $25,365.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00271151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001444 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001420 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

