Viberate (VIB) Reaches Market Cap of $7.18 Million

Viberate (VIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. Viberate has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00107902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VIB is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,135,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

