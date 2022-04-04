VIG 24-Hour Volume Reaches $148.00 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. VIG has a market capitalization of $824,318.06 and $148.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,248,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

