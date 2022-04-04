VIMworld (VEED) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19,690.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market cap of $18.90 million and $19,690.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001815 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00049058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VEED is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

