Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.78.

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,408,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,202,425 shares of company stock valued at $58,002,879. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 112,340 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,706 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $30.03. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

