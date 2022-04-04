Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $9.35 on Monday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $25,449,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,473,000 after purchasing an additional 915,418 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Vipshop by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 316,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vipshop by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,508,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 99,743 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

