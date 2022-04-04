Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of analysts have commented on VRDN shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of VRDN opened at $18.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.98. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

