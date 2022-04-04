Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $956,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 43,630 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after buying an additional 628,494 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $18.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.98. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

