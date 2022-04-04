Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $260.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on V. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

V opened at $226.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

