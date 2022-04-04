Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.72

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 5732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a market cap of $833.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.34 million. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 648.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 942,088 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 332,634 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 918,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 269,155 shares in the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.