Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.61% from the stock’s current price.

COCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of COCO stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $7,449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $8,289,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

