VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $676,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,600.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 1,388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

