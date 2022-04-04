Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 185 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD traded down GBX 0.87 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 125.53 ($1.64). 66,477,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,985,125. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £35.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.06. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.