Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after acquiring an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 92.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,099 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $108,318,000 after purchasing an additional 121,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

