Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday. Approximately 51,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session's volume of 6,942,492 shares.The stock last traded at $16.63 and had previously closed at $16.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

