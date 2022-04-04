Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €244.19 ($268.34).

VOW3 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($324.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($285.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th.

ETR VOW3 opened at €157.58 ($173.16) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €167.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €179.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.32. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 12-month high of €249.70 ($274.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

