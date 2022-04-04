Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.02

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 25265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

