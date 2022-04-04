Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.34 ($67.40).

VNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($57.14) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($64.18) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA traded up €0.89 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €43.20 ($47.47). The company had a trading volume of 1,300,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €42.13 ($46.30) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($66.99).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.