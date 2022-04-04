Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNAGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.34 ($67.40).

VNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($57.14) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($64.18) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday.

Shares of VNA traded up €0.89 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €43.20 ($47.47). The company had a trading volume of 1,300,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €42.13 ($46.30) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($66.99).

About Vonovia (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.