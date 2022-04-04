Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VYGVF. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Voyager Digital stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

