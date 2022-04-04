Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Up 9%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 841,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 640,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

