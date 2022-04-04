Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 71,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,943,682 shares.The stock last traded at $32.87 and had previously closed at $33.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WRBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,657,399 shares of company stock worth $90,284,109 and sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,713,000 after buying an additional 651,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Warby Parker by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $53,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.